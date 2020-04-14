Women in southern Vermont have made more than 1,800 masks for facilities including supermarkets, nursing homes, the hospital, and more for their families and friends.
I just spoke to the managers of the two local chain supermarkets who are not requiring their employees to wear masks, but are going by the CDC recommendation of only suggesting masks.
I know about some curbside pickups and CSAs, but can’t always do that.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York recently issued an executive order requiring essential services to provide and require employees to wear masks.
I don’t want Vermont to be a follower, I want Vermont to be a leader. If our supermarket employees get sick, we are all in trouble.
My request to readers is to wear masks and contact the governor’s office and ask for stronger measures than the CDC guidelines.
Jan Drechsler
Guilford
