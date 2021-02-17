The Rutland High School student body did not vote in favor of doing away with the Raider mascot. Several articles published by the Herald, namely the Feb. 4 one, "City schools pick Ravens as new mascot" by Jim Sabataso, make that shockingly unclear.
I'm a senior on the Rutland High School golf, basketball and baseball teams. After four years of being a proud Raider, I would hate to graduate as a Rutland Raven. Nearly every single one of my peers and teammates believe this change is unnecessary and ridiculous. Student leaders of the movement to get rid of the Raider name say they believe most of the student body is either behind them or indifferent, and the aforementioned article, in a very misleading way, claims Raiders “did receive ‘quite a few’ votes from the public survey, but only 9% wrote it in on the initial RCPS survey.” It neglects to say Raiders was not on this ballot, it had to be written in, and the survey question made it very clear we were voting for a “new” name. Realistically, an option not on the ballot getting 9% of the votes should be portrayed as a high number, not “only 9%.”
I understand the School Board has the right to make the decision to change the mascot, but the fact they did so without giving the general student body any proper opportunity to influence that decision, should be incredibly concerning. The student body, not the School Board, is who the mascot represents. However, I know exactly why the students got no say. The results would have been overwhelmingly in favor of remaining the Rutland Raiders.
William Latkin
Rutland
