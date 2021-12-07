Jim Sabataso’s article, “Older Students Find Success,” introduces us to a non-traditional, first-gen student at CCV. The story is both heartwarming and reaffirming.
It is heartwarming for many reasons. Because of his hard work and grit, Mr. Stoddard, a 40-something single father, completes high school and is on the cusp of earning his associate degree in a field he is passionate about, in order to set an example and provide a good life for his son.
The story is also reaffirming. As a professional student career development advisor, I frequently witness students and/or their families default to the college option right out of high school for a variety of reasons. However, college is a costly mistake when selected for the wrong reasons and doesn’t work out. This is happening too often today, with one out of three bachelor's degree candidates not having a degree after six years.
As I advise students who are considering their post-secondary options, some career pathways will include college now or possibly later, and some not at all. College should, therefore, not be viewed as a one-time decision. If college is not the right choice immediately after high school, this doesn’t mean it never will be. Higher education has to be at the right time and in the right circumstance. Kudos to Mr. Stoddard for figuring this out and congratulations to him on his degree.
Deborah Singiser
Chittenden
