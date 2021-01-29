I am writing in response to Butch Paul's letter to the editor published Jan. 27. Full disclosure: I went to MSJ (class of ’69) and Butch and I are friends.

It isn't productive to disrespect the efforts of the students who are working to resolve the mascot issue. They are Rutland's future.

Rob McClallen

Rutland

