I have been reading the stories about the history curriculum in Rutland with interest.
Having taught eighth-grade American history for 41 years at Mount Anthony Middle School and developed an extensive unit on African-American history, I remember a student of color who came up to me at the end of the year and thanked me because she did not know any of that part of U.S. history.
Sensitivity to student needs is important and the discussion is a healthy one, but a full picture of our history is equally important.
Charles Webster
Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.