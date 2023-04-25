It was sad and unsettling to see the recent column by a state game and wildlife official who was justifying recreational trapping in Vermont. Surely, there are other means and ways to gather information about our wild animals than to kill them in a cruel and barbaric manner that also endangers pets and other animals that were not the intended targets of the trappers. There needs to be some changes in the way our game and wildlife officials see their duties. Indiscriminate slaughter could not be condoned.
Strat Douthat
