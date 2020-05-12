So earlier in the week, Donald said he might disband the pandemic team. Then he reversed his decision a few days later saying he "didn't realize it was so popular" or something like that.
Donald, of course, it's so popular because even some of your followers realize they can't believe most of what is coming out of your mouth about COVID-19. What don't you get about that? I even had a semi-hard-core follower of yours admit that your statements about disinfectant and ultra violet light a bit ago was pretty darn stupid.
Larry Abelman
Shrewsbury
