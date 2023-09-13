Day in and day out, I don't want to know too much about our politics: just that we aren't doing things too badly, and we are generally seeking to make America God's light here on Earth.
My one neighbor, he likes to drink and to needle as if I am some liberal character created by Tucker Carlson and Vladimir Putin. The other day, another neighbor who is a self-professed conspiracy theorist began lecturing me on how: "Some people see reality better than other people …." I won't bore you with the details, but the latter neighbor went on to cite Tucker Carlson as if this rich, prep-school boy is some authority to me.
America is being threatened by a coordinated and cohesive disinformation war by Putin and the Russians. No doubt about it, comrade. And, here is the crux of the problem. Putin and the Russians are going after stupid Americans. My one neighbor, he shares the following characteristics with Donald Trump: blame shifts, refuses to admit he's wrong and needles people to feel superior. These are prominent characteristics of stupidity.
America needs its politicians to stand up to the stupid among us with their false arguments. It's time for American politicians to break their egoistic glass and grab their moral center so America can still shine hope for all those the world over.