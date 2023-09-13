Day in and day out, I don't want to know too much about our politics: just that we aren't doing things too badly, and we are generally seeking to make America God's light here on Earth.

My one neighbor, he likes to drink and to needle as if I am some liberal character created by Tucker Carlson and Vladimir Putin. The other day, another neighbor who is a self-professed conspiracy theorist began lecturing me on how: "Some people see reality better than other people …." I won't bore you with the details, but the latter neighbor went on to cite Tucker Carlson as if this rich, prep-school boy is some authority to me.

