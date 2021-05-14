As an alumna and active follower of the RCPS School Board, I was very disappointed by Chair Cavacas' move Tuesday to limit public-speaking time from 2 minutes to 1 minute and his request for those speaking on the mascot to defer until June 22.
Those against the Ravens have repeatedly said they did not get to hear from the public enough, there were not enough opportunities for students to use their voice and they need more input. Well, here was that opportunity. If 14 people signed up to speak on reverting to the racist mascot, would their time have been shortened? Are those the voices you feel are missing, Mr. Cavacas?
As fellow public commenter, Madison Akin, pointed out, this conversation has sparked a lot of civic engagement in Rutlanders — many have made their first public comment in official meetings, participated in surveys, signed petitions, stood in honk-and-waves and voted in local elections. This is the type of democracy we want to see. Limiting folks' participation, especially last minute when they've taken their civic duty seriously — registering, writing and practicing their public comment — is a slap in the face to those you serve.
I also thought it was interesting that Mr. Cavacas made a point to read where the public commenters reside. Yes, many do not reside in Rutland, but all are a part of the community — whether alumni, grandparents, former teachers or folks from across the city line. We should be excited so many people are invested in Rutland, invested in Rutland City Public Schools and invested in the future of its students.
Rachel Black
Santa Monica, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.