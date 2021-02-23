The Castleton Community Seniors extend a sincere thank you to the voters of Castleton, Fair Haven and Hubbardton for their continued support for our senior and disabled transportation program, senior meal site, health and fitness activities and numerous other educational and recreational programs and services for the community.
When the center had to discontinue in-person programs and services as directed by the Vermont Dept. of Health, we immediately began restructuring programs online, via Zoom, YouTube, PEGTV and more, in order to keep our members active and in touch. During the summer and fall, we were able to use our van shelter for outdoor exercise classes and meetings following health and safety protocols. In addition, our walking trail has seen significant increases in activity from all age groups and a walking challenge recorded over 3,500 miles accumulated by walkers during the summer and fall.
Our elderly and disabled transportation program was able to resume July 1 for essential transportation to doctor’s appointments, physical therapy and essential food shopping. The Castleton Community Seniors transportation program helps prevent social isolation for many older adults and is a vital link to the outside world.
We had to stop serving meals at the center, but the Meals on Wheels home delivery program helped bridge the gap by distributing over 4,000 home-delivered meals. The Community Center has sponsored a monthly “Dinner to Go” with 50 to 75 people stopping by the center to pick up a full-course, take-home dinner.
Castleton, Hubbardton and Fair Haven residents, please vote 'yes' to support the valuable programs and services offered by the Castleton Community Seniors, at the polls on Tuesday, March 2. If you cannot vote in person, be sure to call your town office and request an absentee ballot. Thank you.
Jo Ann Riley
Castleton Community Seniors Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.