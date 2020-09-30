We are voting "yes" on Article 1 this November, to support the purchase of the former CSJ athletic complex and the filling of a need for a Community Center in our city.
The Recreation and Parks Department's mission is to create opportunities for a more vibrant community. Their tireless staff continually adjust to our population's needs whether it is hosting a basketball tournament, running aerobics classes for seniors, or most recently hosting the children of essential workers for day programs. Having an established Community Center will enable its staff to continue to provide these necessary and enriching services. The Rec has proved themselves again and again, as amazing community builders and as stewards of our public spaces. The department is one of the many reasons we love living in Rutland, we participate in programs and use the facilities daily for exercise.
Please join us in supporting the Rutland Community Center bond on Election Day. A "yes" this November is a "yes" for supporting a healthy and vibrant Rutland. Let's not miss this opportunity.
Dave and Erica Wallstrom
Rutland City
