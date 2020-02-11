To our Jewish family, friends and community members:
We wanted to reach out and see how you are doing in the wake of rising antisemitic propaganda that is popping up around our state. It hasn’t been found here in Rutland lately, but we know how finding hateful messages anywhere can be disturbing and painful.
We want you to know we are here and thinking of you and our Jewish family across the community. We see what is happening and will do whatever is necessary to make it clear that our community thrives on love, connects through all we have in common, and grows stronger through the celebration of our differences. We have neither the time nor the inclination to accept hate or supremacy in any form. We see you, we love you, and we will be here beside you should anyone threaten your right to live peacefully.
On behalf of the Executive Committee of the Rutland Area Branch of the NAACP,
Tabitha Moore
President
Editor's Note: This letter was originally written to Rabba Ellie Shemtov by Rutland Area NAACP President Tabitha Moore, on behalf of the Branch. At the request of a member of the Jewish Community Center, the letter is being shared with the larger Rutland community. Minor edits have been made by the writer to reflect the audience.
