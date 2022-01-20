Vermont’s bottle bill has not been updated since 1972. In an article by Rep. Scott Campbell, D-Caledonia 3, published last April in the Caledonian Record, he states, “With the proliferation of beverage types since 1972 — juices, iced teas, sports drinks, even water — less than half of beverage containers are covered by the bottle bill today.”
The H.175 bottle bill currently on the Senate floor keeps the deposit at a nickel, but also applies it to non-carbonated beverages, as well as wine bottles. Some may argue that they already recycle those containers with their trash, through “zero-sort” recycling; but as Campbell points out, “(The bill) will divert more plastic and glass and aluminum containers to redemption centers and away from the waste stream. Those containers will be cleaner, more valuable, and more likely to be reused to make new containers, than what comes out of the mixed-material “zero-sort” recycling system.” It will also incentivize people who choose not to recycle to do so, lest they lose money.
The recycling and redemption of waste material is still voluntary in Vermont, but not doing so is no longer a viable option. There are too many of us, consuming too much and creating too much waste, to be sustainable.
Fortunately, we have an opportunity in front of us. If you live in Washington County and care about our environment, I urge you to let Sen. Ann Cummings — who chairs an important committee that this bill must move through — know how critical H.175 is for the state and our collective future.
It is time Vermont passed a bottle bill that reflects the needs of the 21st century: to reduce waste and litter, increase recycling, and encourage better stewardship of a world our children, our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren can all live in.
Diana Weggler
Northfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.