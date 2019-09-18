Now that Congress is back in session, I look forward to Sen. Patrick Leahy supporting the Help Extract Animals from Red Tape (HEART) Act. It will expedite the disposition process for animals seized in federal animal fighting cases (which are most often dogs), and require owners to be responsible for their animals’ care.
This Act permits owners to surrender their dogs, so they can quickly be rehomed. If owners refuse, they must post a bond to cover the expenses of their animals’ care while their cases are adjudicated. No longer will the humane societies, law enforcement agencies, animal shelters and rescues be completely responsible for the millions of dollars it costs to care for so many abused dogs. A result of these new regulations will help remove the dogs from the hands of criminals and place them in caring, permanent homes.
Pit bulls have been abused for decades: forced to fight, often left to die in deplorable conditions, and then judged harshly as innately vicious. This bill increases their chances to have normal, happy lives.
I would also like to thank the senator for once again cosponsoring the SAFE Act, which prohibits and defunds the slaughter of horses for human consumption in the U.S. and for exportation.
Gail Buchalter
Guilford
