I am responding to the letter submitted by Doug Friant of South Londonderry.
I have to begin by disagreeing with his statement, “The governor is going to bankrupt us and the state.” As dire as the situation appears, I do not think that will happen and should it befall us, it will be the fault of an aggressive novel coronavirus, resulting in a pandemic and the lack of an effective administration at the national level.
What Gov. Phil Scott has done, and continues to do, is to form and listen to a team of experts to guide the complexity of the state’s response to this unprecedented public health crisis. He has quickly grasped the concept that without the health of his people secured, the health of the state economy cannot be ensured. He understands the risk and is not sending us under rocks to hide, as Mr. Friant describes. He is managing contagion in a way the experts recommend. His intellectual and scientific approach to nonpartisan decision-making should be commended and lauded as the proper way to lead a society.
In regard to the other worries Mr. Friant expresses, they all existed prior to the pandemic, just on a smaller scale and impacting fewer of us. Prior to the pandemic, access to regular health care was not available to all of us. Depression and mental health issues were not recognized and adequately treated for many of us. Domestic violence likely existed in every Vermont community before the pandemic. Many families were already struggling with low wages, working too many jobs, not having enough food on the table and a lack of secure housing with no clear path to improving that, no matter how hard they worked. With the pandemic exploding these issues beyond a small sector in the shadows, maybe we can all begin to learn what we can do going forward to build a stronger society, emotionally and financially. Let’s reflect on why we, as a society, did not effectively address these issues before the pandemic and let’s plan to do better when we get back on our feet.
And let’s support our leaders who are managing the most complex and threatening situation to all of our lives and livelihoods that we could ever have imagined. I trust in their expertise and in their positive intentions to do the best they can at this most difficult time.
Jackie McCuin
Weathersfield
