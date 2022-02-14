The League of Women Voters of Vermont (LWVVT) supports Senate bill S.229, now before the Senate Committee on Government Operations. This bill proposes to require the use of ranked-choice voting (RCV) for the primary and general elections for U.S. senator and U.S. representative, and General Elections for president and vice-president.
In Vermont today, a political candidate does not need to have a majority of the votes to win. They just need to receive more votes than anyone else. Elections that require a majority can lead to an expensive runoff, usually with a drop in turnout.
RCV is a method of voting that results in a majority winner in a single election, no matter how many candidates are running. It allows voters to rank the candidates in order of preference; if no candidate has a majority in the first count, the candidate with the fewest votes is dropped. The votes of those who voted for that candidate are transferred to their second choice candidate. This process is repeated until one candidate has a majority.
With plurality voting, we have the “spoiler” effect. With this, voting for the favorite candidate might lead to both their first and second choice candidates losing, and their least favorite candidate winning. With RCV, you don’t hurt your second choice candidate by voting your true preference first.
For all of these reasons and more, the LWVVT urges support of S.229, so Vermont can continue its tradition of expanding democratic opportunities for our electorate.
Sue Racanelli
East Montpelier
