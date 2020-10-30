As a former president of the CSJ Alumni Association, I would like to encourage Rutland County voters to vote "yes" for Article 1 which will support the purchase of the former CSJ Gymnasium, several hiking trails and ball fields. This is a great opportunity for our community to expand recreational and healthy activities for the area. I would like to thank Kim Peters, her team, Mayor Allaire and the Board of Aldermen for all they have done to make this a possibility. Please vote "yes" for Article 1!
Melissa Knipes
Rutland
