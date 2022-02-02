I am writing on behalf of Sunrise Middlebury, a chapter of the national Sunrise Movement youth climate activist group. We would like to express our support for Senate bill S.148, an act relating to environmental justice in Vermont. Despite the mandate by the state’s 2021 Environmental Justice Act to introduce a plan to address environmental injustice, Vermont remains one of just eight states without a statewide policy addressing one of the most essential components of climate change action. Sunrise Middlebury strongly supports the Legislature passing this bill and Gov. Phil Scott signing it.
It is vital that this bill pass in its entirety with bipartisan support and is backed by a strong budget. It will establish a framework that will guide and stimulate action on long-term work in the fight against climate change, initiating larger conversations about environmental justice. Marginalized communities in Vermont should not only be represented, but specifically addressed, within Vermont’s environmental policy. Sen. Ram Hinsdale’s S.148 does exactly this by focusing on the housing, food, transportation and other environmental inequalities experienced by economically and racially disadvantaged communities.
Sunrise Middlebury urges all Vermont residents to express their support for S.148 to their elected officials, as well as when voting in Vermont’s 2022 house race. Our response to a changing climate must recognize those most impacted.
Kyle Hooker
Sunrise Middlebury
