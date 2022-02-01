I applaud the members of the House for passing Senate Bill S.30, including my Middlesex representative, Rep. Jessup. Our state needs meaningful, comprehensive, gun safety reform and S.30 is a crucial step in the right direction.
The bill is now headed to the Senate floor. I urge my Sens. Cummings, Perchlik and Pollina to support this commonsense bill. I hope you will consider writing to your Senate members in support, too.
S.30 would close the Charleston Loophole, a dangerous gap in current law that allows firearms sales to occur without a completed background check. The loophole is especially dangerous for victims of domestic violence. It’s common sense to require a background check to be fully completed before the sale of a firearm.
Additionally, S.30 would strengthen Vermont’s extreme risk protection law, prohibit guns from being inside hospitals, and keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and others with dangerous histories. This bill will strengthen protections for vulnerable Vermonters and keep our communities safe.
Allie Breyer
Middlesex
The writer is a Moms Demand Action Vermont volunteer.
