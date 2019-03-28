I am writing in response to your March 4 article concerning various communities considering a ban on plastic shopping bags. I am in support of such plastic bans. Very soon, Vermont state lawmakers will be voting on a bill, Senate bill 113, that will ban plastic bags and place a fee on paper bags. This combination is the most effective way to encourage the use of reusable bags. The passage of this bill would place Vermont in a key leadership position in the work to reduce plastic pollution. This would be a wonderful distinction for Vermont.
I am a student at Bennington College, where I am focusing on environmental studies. The field of environmental protection can be discouraging, given the overwhelmingly negative facts concerning the future of our planet. Legislation like S.113 gives me hope when I think about how the ocean floor, an area largely unexplored by humanity, has been littered with plastics. Ninety-five percent of plastic in the ocean is on the ocean floor, where some of the most incredible deep sea creatures make their homes. Plastic pollution has grown 8 percent every year and is projected to increase by 40 percent in the next 10 years. Passage of this bill into law provides Vermont an opportunity not to be complicit in this growth and to say no to single-use plastic.
It is crucial that we work to avoid such a future where our plastic consumption disrupts our ecosystems and our own health.
Daisy Clennon
Bennington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.