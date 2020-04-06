I have been deeply concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world, our country and my community. As a University of Vermont student, I’ve left campus to self-isolate and limit the spread of the virus.
As a Save the Children Action Network advocate, I have been specifically troubled by the virus’ impact on child care, whose services are crucial to our community. Because of COVID-19, child care centers must consider temporarily closing, but are faced with the real fear that they may not be able to open again when the virus subsides. In a recent survey of 6,000 child care providers, only 11% were confident they would be able to re-open without assistance after a closure of an indefinite amount of time. 47% of those surveyed said they would not be able to survive even a two-week closure.
That’s why I was pleased to see that Congress recently passed a COVID-19 relief bill, which provides over $4 billion in temporary relief for child care and allows providers to access emergency loans. This stimulus package provides crucial temporary support for the child care industry, and is a good first step towards ensuring that providers and employees are recognized and protected.
I urge Sens. Leahy and Sanders and Congressman Welch to continue to support robust child care assistance in any further stimulus packages that Congress considers. This funding would provide Vermont with robust and flexible funding to serve our community and keep our workforce functioning.
Our community must work together in this time of crisis. A strong child care industry is indispensable to our community, workforce and economy — now and when this pandemic ends.
Katelyn Pokorny
Burlington
