As a resident of Castleton for the past 40 years, I encourage you to support the proposed bond for the Slate Valley Unified School District. I taught at the Castleton Elementary School for more than 30 years, and now I serve on the Slate Valley Unified School Board.
The decision to move this bond to a vote was not an easy one for me. Being retired and living on a fixed income, I understand the ramifications of increasing property taxes. However, I also see the negative effects of deferred maintenance on our children and their learning.
People have asked, “Why spend so much money to build a middle school? Just fix what we have.” To create four separate middle school programs (that include science, technology, engineering, math, the arts and foreign languages) to meet the needs of the young people in our district, is increasingly expensive but by adding an addition to our high school, we would be able to utilize existing resources, save money on staffing and building usage, as well as providing enhanced educational opportunities for all our middle-schoolers. These children deserve a quality education that will meet their needs.
Do you need more information? Please come to the Bond Informational Meeting at Fair Haven Union High School on Monday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m.
Toni Lobdell
Castleton
