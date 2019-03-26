With the election so far away, it may seem silly to look at presidential candidates. But I have noticed one standout, totally unlike any candidate I have seen in 75 years of watching. Our country is in extreme distress, and only Tulsi Gabbard has shown the values and perspectives to start us on a road to recovery, decency and humanity.
Tulsi is a 37-year-old major in the Hawaii Army National Guard and a representative to Congress. She shows a remarkable combination of intelligence, empathy for all and extreme bravery. She has made several direct assaults on our controlling political elites, receiving threats in return, and has not been impressed. People who talk with her find they are being listened to with great sincerity and human identification. She has pure motives, the greatest integrity and great care in choice of words, which shows the genuine truth in her Waikiki statement, "I know who I am."
Her central thrust is ending our regime change wars and cultivating world peace while meeting the needs of our people with the billions not spent on military adventures. Refusing corporate money, Tulsi has about two-thirds of the 65,000 unique small donations she needs to get into the June debates and could use a couple more bucks here and there. Take a look at www.tulsi2020.com/about. I'm gravely concerned about the future of the United States and feel deeply that Tulsi arrives just in time.
Larry Sherk
Springfield
