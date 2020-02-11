I am writing to encourage Rutland City residents, when voting on March 3, to support funding for the Vermont Center for Living (VCIL).
I have been involved with the Rutland VCIL branch office for several years, mostly through work on their local advocacy group. In this capacity, I’ve met several people who have directly benefited from VCIL’s services and programs. One in particular comes to mind, she has multiple sclerosis and needs to use a scooter to get around. VCIL has certainly made life easier for this individual so that she can live more happily, safely and independently at home. She was approved for funds through VCIL’s Home Access Program (HAP) for building a wheelchair ramp that enables her to get in and out of her home safely. She has also obtained funding from VCIL’s Sue Williams Freedom Fund (SWFF) for needed vehicle modifications on her van. Initially, the funds enabled this individual to place a left foot accelerator in the vehicle so that she was able to drive to appointments and continue the volunteer work that she greatly enjoys. As the disease has progressed, this woman now needs to have hand controls installed in the vehicle and, once again, SWFF has provided needed funds for this work.
This type of support provided by VCIL to people with disabilities has motivated me to be more active with the organization myself. For these reasons and more, I urge voters to please help support this worthy organization by voting for needed funds. Thank you.
Jessica LeBlanc
Rutland
