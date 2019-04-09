State Rep. Laura Sibilia recently introduced H.227, the veteran partial property tax relief bill. H.227 is a bill that would extend the partial property tax exemption to all veterans residing in the state of Vermont. Presently, partial property tax relief is confined only to veterans who have a 50% or greater disability rating from Veterans Affairs.
The bill expands the tax relief to all vets. It is only fair to recognize all veterans who served our country in time of war and/or peace with this modest monetary "thanks for your service" acknowledgment.
Dennis A. Starr
West Dover
