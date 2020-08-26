I am not a Trump supporter. I am not even much of a Republican, but I would like to come to the defense of anyone on that side of the aisle.
Thinking I wanted to hear what was being said at the Republican Party National Convention, I turned on Vermont Public Television. More than once in the middle of a compelling speech that the people from the NewsHour apparently didn't want us to hear, commentators interrupted, not with thoughtful analysis but with outright rebuttals!
There was a time when Shields and Brooks somewhat represented two sides of a story. Now that Brooks has caved in to some kind of peer pressure in the studio, the two of them are nearly indistinguishable.
It's bad enough that our tax dollars are funding a mammoth defense budget that is wasteful and ill-conceived. Keep in mind we also give financial support to a news source that clearly has thrown its hat into the ring of partisan politics.
Nick Thornblade
Castleton
