The letter printed recently from Mr. Phil Allen deserves a response. Mr. Allen describes the Board as being dysfunctional, among other comments.
These kind of comments are not in any way an accurate description of the Rutland Town Board. In fact, his comments are insulting, denigrating and totally out of place. Now, do I agree with everything the Board does and supports? Of course, not, and I usually point out disagreements. But that is easily done with respect, and reason, something Mr. Allen apparently does not comprehend.
The taxpayers in Rutland Town are very fortunate to have a Board who manages the affairs of the town very, very well, and handles problems and major issues extremely well. There is a thing called election, that we just passed two days ago. No one was thrown out of office, nor were there any challengers. I would advise Mr. Allen to take note of that fact.
The Rutland Town Select Board indeed has my unqualified support.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
