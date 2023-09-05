Standing up

I am writing a letter in support of Curt Hier on the Slate Valley Unified Union School Board. After graduating from FHUHS in 1991, I reconnected with Curt to help coach my daughter through the college application process. He is a well-respected, retired teacher from Fair Haven. I believe he has the best of intentions to make the district a better place for staff and students. The way his peers on the SVU board reacted to his inquiries has tarnished his reputation, but he has stood his ground to do the right thing.

