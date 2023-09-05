I am writing a letter in support of Curt Hier on the Slate Valley Unified Union School Board. After graduating from FHUHS in 1991, I reconnected with Curt to help coach my daughter through the college application process. He is a well-respected, retired teacher from Fair Haven. I believe he has the best of intentions to make the district a better place for staff and students. The way his peers on the SVU board reacted to his inquiries has tarnished his reputation, but he has stood his ground to do the right thing.
He simply wanted to speak with the superintendent regarding a teacher who was let go. Superintendent Olsen-Farrell should have met with Mr. Hier. Instead, the school board retained lawyers and put police officers at meetings. They asked for his resignation, the union made a statement, and the superintendent sent a letter reminding school staff to follow the chain of command. The board spent taxpayer money on lawyers to draft requests for his resignation. You must ask yourself why — what do they not want to be investigated if they are going to these lengths? Mr. Hier refused to resign; he stood up to the bullying when it would have been so easy to quit.
During the Aug. 28 board meeting, parents expressed they followed the chain of command and have not felt heard or supported by the school. The board called his inquiries unsubstantiated rumors of abuse and neglect. Let’s hope that is all this is — to cast these rumors aside makes the board just as complicit as those who may be involved in the physical acts of wrongdoing to children. This should be handled and investigated by an outside party. I applaud Mr. Hier for being brave enough to stand up for what is right.