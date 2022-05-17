The late comedian George Carlin said it best. He said the Republican Party loves the unborn, but once a child is born, they are on their own. He was right.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned next month, many states will outlaw abortion even in cases of rape or incest. Women will face felony charges and imprisonment if they cross state lines for an abortion. This reversal impacts predominantly Black and poor women living below the poverty line. But the red, or Republican states who are champing at the bit to overturn women’s reproductive rights, have the worst statistics on social services that these very women need to survive.
The U.S. does not provide nationalized day care like most countries in Europe or Scandinavia. This was the main reason so many women left the work force during the COVID pandemic and still haven’t returned.
If the Republican Party is so family oriented, why don’t they do something to help these poor and disenfranchised women instead of spending their time planning coups, nominating white nationalists and conspiracy theorists for Congress and spreading the big lie that Trump won? I know Judge Sam Alito wants to undo the last 60 years of progress that now enables women to have choices in family planning. But what is next? Well, he told us — interracial and gay marriage, federal protection for homosexual and LGBTQ Americans, and the elimination of birth control. These will be outlawed next.
I wonder what Mr. Carlin would think if he were alive today? How prescient he was over 30 years ago to joke about something so true. In America in 2022, a woman has no right to make decisions about her body. Abortion should be between a woman and her doctor and not left up to one old white man in a black robe.
What a disgrace. I’m so ashamed of the Supreme Court, and I am equally ashamed of Judge Alito. I hope the women of America stand up for themselves. If you don't use your voice, you will have that stolen next.
Lisa Mancini
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.