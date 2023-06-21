In one of the last controversies of the debate over whether to chemically treat Lake Bomoseen, the Lake Bomoseen Preservation Trust decided to survey only lake-front property owners to see what their thoughts were on the chemical plan.
The rub is that the lake is owned collectively by all the residents of Vermont so this survey was quite obviously slanted towards people who own vacation homes here rather than a representative sample of regular Vermonters, probably in anticipation of these folks supporting the chemical plan.