As president of the Board of Directors of Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA), I wanted to take this opportunity to thank the residents of the many area towns who recently voted on Town Meeting Day to support the work of SVCOA.
SVCOA is proud and fortunate to serve thousands of older Vermonters across Bennington and Rutland counties each year, and our team wouldn’t be able to do so without important financial support that often comes to the agency through the town funding process.
In 2018, SVCOA received support from the compassionate residents of dozens of towns in our service area, backing that ultimately led to a variety of key service results, including over 208,000 meals served to area seniors; 13,555 hours of case management and options counseling services to nearly 1,500 older Vermonters; 29,930 rides for local elders; and almost 22,000 hours of companionship provided to seniors in southwestern Vermont.
SVCOA’s mission is to create and sustain opportunities for elders and caregivers in our region to help assure that elders are able to maintain maximum independence and quality of life. With your support, we have been able to accomplish this going back to our start in 1974, and we hope to continue to do so for many years moving forward.
Thanks again to all the great communities who continue to support us in 2019. We are privileged to serve you.
George Davis
SVCOA Board of Directors president
