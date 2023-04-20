In celebration of National Volunteer Month, the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the dozens of caring, reliable and dedicated volunteers who assist this agency and its clients each year.

In collaboration, SVCOA Bennington and Rutland volunteer team members ensure key services are delivered each day to older Vermonters across our service area.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.