In celebration of National Volunteer Month, the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the dozens of caring, reliable and dedicated volunteers who assist this agency and its clients each year.
In collaboration, SVCOA Bennington and Rutland volunteer team members ensure key services are delivered each day to older Vermonters across our service area.
The team of volunteers provides support to older Vermonters through companionship. They assist with SVCOA’s Meals on Wheels and grocery shopping programs. Additionally, small home maintenance or modification projects are completed by volunteers. They offer transportation assistance and money management service, among other supports. Volunteer team members serve on our board of directors and advisory council, as well. SVCOA volunteers truly do it all, and we are so grateful for their contributions to the agency and the communities we serve.
SVCOA volunteers stepped up and delivered services throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical support and assistance, both internally and externally, during one of the most challenging times in history.
We extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation to all of the generous volunteers who help make SVCOA’s work possible, and hope the community will join us in celebrating their efforts.
As SVCOA continues to see the demand for services grow, we always are looking for new volunteers. If you or someone you know might be interested in helping and having a positive impact in the lives of older Vermonters, give us a call at 802-786-5990 — and ask for Kaylee Derby, volunteer coordinator. She would love to have a conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.