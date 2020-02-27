Who would have imagined Green Mountain College would be closed or Diamond Run Mall would be no more? How about the hospital in Springfield declaring bankruptcy causing it to separate itself from its satellite clinics? How many of you can recall pre-2008 when Wall Street was at an all-time high and the economy was booming? Do you also remember what event occurred in 2009? Evidence of economic instability is all around us, especially in the state of Vermont.
With that said, the Slate Valley Unified Union School District is asking property taxpayers to take out a $60 million loan to address health and safety issues, ADA compliance issues, and to build a brand new middle school. All of these issues need to be addressed but do they all need to be addressed now? Affordability is being justified by some board members, that our neighbors of meager means will only pay taxes based on wages while other residents will pay based on their property values and income. Also, it is my understanding that if the multi-million-dollar bond being proposed in Burlington and South Burlington, SVUUSD taxpayers will be paying part of those costs if the bonds pass. So, why not have Burlington and South Burlington taxpayers contribute to our bond? The state of Vermont educational funding system is indeed complex and confusing.
We cannot foretell the future but we can prepare for it. Committing taxpayer dollars to an exorbitant funding project with the hopes of getting some of those funds from other towns is not a sound budgeting practice. The bottom line is this: no matter what account is used by local school boards or state legislative bodies, the money ultimately comes from taxpayers’ wallets. Please vote wisely.
Robert Crowley
Bomoseen
