I was very delighted last night to be turning onto River Street in Fair Haven and see the old painted advertisement/mural on the wall had been redone and looked amazing. It covers the side of a brick building you see coming into town from New York.
I was immediately horrified to see in the window next to it someone had decided to add a large Confederate flag. It breaks my heart to think someone decided to put this symbol of hate up after they had witnessed how its meaning has become tied up so deeply with hate and racism. I can't stand to think of how a visitor's view on our little state will change as they first arrive in Fair Haven.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
