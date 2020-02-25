We are not lifting a finger to assist almost one million Syrian refugees, many of them children, trapped between Assad's murderous army and Turkish forces who will shoot to kill any Syrian attempting to escape into Turkey.
This all began when Obama and Clinton refused to enforce a no-fly zone over Syria, allowing Assad to drop nerve agents and barrel bombs on his own citizens, with the active support of Russia.
Trump inherited this mess, but predictably his world view has no room for humanitarian impulses. He could level the playing field a bit by forcing Putin to stop bombing makeshift medical facilities attempting to help these poor people, but that would never even occur to him. How is helping these people in our self interest? What do I get in return?
So, we send a message to the world that we are OK with the slaughter of innocents.
Stephen Dardeck
Rutland Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.