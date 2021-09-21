Thank you to the Legislature's Social Equity Caucus for releasing the statement regarding the teaching of a true and accurate history of the United States. Equity work in the schools is so important, especially right now. The history taught in most schools glosses over or outright ignores "uncomfortable" events in our history. If you want to know more, read "Stamped From the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi (which I believe should be required reading in high schools).
The idea that some students being made to feel "uncomfortable" or "guilty" when hearing the truth about the history of racism in our country, is more important than gaining an understanding of the lived experiences of people of color, is another example of white fragility. Trying to eliminate systemic racism without understanding how and where it started is like navigating a dark maze with no map and no flashlight.
We can't allow people who deny systemic racism based solely on their own, isolated experiences (especially in one of the whitest states in the country) to dictate what is taught in our schools, especially when those people refuse to make any effort to educate themselves.
John McKenna
Clarendon Springs
