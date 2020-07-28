There's only one way not to disrespect America and our national anthem: When playing the anthem at sports events, etc., if you are in civilian clothes, stand facing the flag of the USA and place your right hand over your heart, hats off. If you are in a military uniform of the USA, stand at attention saluting the flag, required military hat stays on. That's our regulations as U.S. citizens.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
