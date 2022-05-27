It's time to take the hint.
Why do the Lake Bomoseen Association board members continue to pursue herbicide treatments for our waterbodies while ignoring the opposition of thousands of local and state residents?
Select boards in Castleton, Fair Haven, Hubbardton and now Shrewsbury have voted against the use of chemicals in our natural resources, and this list will continue to grow with more Vermonters speaking up for what we believe is right.
When will the Department of Environmental Conservation take notice of Vermonters desiring safe and pure waters? The outright disregard the LBA and DEC have shown to the public outcry at meetings, signing petitions and our towns voting against this issue, is a direct threat to our democracy.
Past failures to protect our natural resources is nothing to be proud of, but what we can be proud of is moving forward as our green little state does its best and say 'no' to herbicide use where our children swim, fish and wildlife live and Vermonters call home. The overwhelming majority do not want to use chemicals.
To the Lake Bomoseen Association, it's time to take the hint and withdraw your application to spray our lake. Trust me, our aquatic vegetation won't hurt you, but chemicals will.
Please call and write your legislators, and together let's put a stop to herbicide use here in our Vermont waters.
Daniel Infurna
Fair Haven
