In a recent commentary, former Manchester Republican Committee Chair Perry Green claimed Donald Trump had declassified the documents he stored at his Florida mansion. Green wrote, “Stop, don't make false determinations based on misinformation by the mainstream media reporting.”
Mr. Green is the one peddling misinformation, however. If he would look at what Trump's own lawyers have said, he would realize his mistake. On Sept. 20, Reuters reported: “Donald Trump's lawyers resisted revealing whether he declassified materials seized in an FBI search of his Florida home as the judge appointed to review the documents planned his first conference on the matter on Tuesday.”
If Mr. Green has any proof that Trump declassified any of the trove he kept in Florida, he should offer it publicly. There is no proof because Trump put no such declassification into writing.
Mr. Green's falsehoods covered other areas, too. For example, he claimed “We are told by President Biden that there is no inflation.” He cited no source. No wonder, there is none. If the president claimed there were no inflation, he would not have called the recently passed legislation, the Deficit Reduction Act.
Mr. Green ends by saying, “Before we go off the deep end, we must thoroughly research an issue and come up with a factually correct determination.” He should take his own advice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.