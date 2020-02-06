I have written a lot of news articles for the daily paper in Glens Falls, New York, over the past 30 years, but never once have I penned a letter to the editor.
The fact that a respected colleague of mine is seeking a seat on the Rutland Board of Alderman, is changing that. But this letter will speak more to the person than the politics which, as a journalist and journalism professor, I try to avoid taking political sides that might hinder classroom debate or reporting fairness.
I was on the hiring committee that chose Michael Talbott to become a communication professor at Castleton. His preparedness, intelligence and likeable demeanor made him my top choice. And now, after nearly six years working together, I know the committee made the right choice.
Michael, now the Media and Communication Department chair, is meticulous with details and a born leader. He leads not with a loud voice, but through preparation and research. He seems to take on virtually every task anyone asks of him and never disappoints with outcomes. He’s likeable, quick-witted and kind and he’ll be hard to outwork, I can promise you that. Get to know him before election day. I bet you’ll come to similar conclusions.
David Blow
Queensbury, New York
