Dear Rutland City residents,
My name is Michael Talbott, and I am seeking your vote for Rutland City Board of Aldermen.
You might know me as a teacher at Castleton University, where I’ve worked since 2014. Perhaps you’ve seen me working on the property I’m slowly restoring on the edge of our vibrant downtown. We may have connected when I placed one of my students in an internship with your organization or business in the city. Or maybe we’ve crossed paths in Speakeasy Cafe, where I get my coffee every morning.
I came to Rutland from a metropolitan area with a population of more than 13 million people. On my first day here, I found myself driving down a road that had become blocked by a fallen tree. In the big city I’m from, I would have joined the line of cars headed toward the nearest detour. But when I saw a driver on the other side of the road trying to move the tree, I rushed to help. Together, we managed to clear the road. I quickly realized that this was a place where I could jump in and make an important difference, working with the people who have also chosen to make Rutland their home.
I am invested in a vibrant Rutland. I’m excited to bring all of my experience to the role of alderman, and to do my part in helping to remove any roadblocks our city encounters as we continue to move forward.
Every vote matters on March 3. I hope you’ll vote Michael Talbott for alderman.
Michael Talbott
Rutland
