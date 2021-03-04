Citizens need to ask why numerous issues seem unimportant including impact issues.
The director of Rutland Free Library needs to show how his announced $750,000 savings to taxpayers was derived, as well as a spreadsheet of all anticipated expenses at the new location, in a slideshow presentation on the library Facebook page, and published in the Rutland Herald. A detailed spreadsheet on present expenses is appropriate. Data published in the Rutland City Report appear incomplete.
Regarding Heartland, the present owner of the site, Rutland Free Library Director Randal Smathers stated, "It's huge" on Sunday, Feb. 28. He admitted he doesn't know much about Heartland and went on to say he tried to find out, but it's difficult because the company is not public. The closing may take place March 31.
Citizens should not allow this move for reasons specified in various letters to the editor.
"A thing of beauty is a joy forever: Its loveliness increases; it will never Pass into nothingness; but still will keep, " according to John Keats.
In place of Court Street, we will have a building that looks like a cheap ’50s motel built on a slab, and an interior that's a gym with books.
Tempus Fugit.
Kathryn Adams
Rutland
