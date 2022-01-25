I have a model of a Fokker DI that I bought for 25 cents at a lawn sale. It was missing the tail with the Teutonic cross on it. A piece of white Walker's shortbread box paper solved that lack.
It reminds me of Baron von Richtoffen. He was the German ace who, in reality, said he and his Flying Circus were disgusted by the killing. But propaganda reigns during a war.
I have seen pictures of him with a head bandage under his cap. He was grazed by a bullet giving him a concussion that called for desk duty. But he continued to fly. Target fixation from his brain damage caused him to pursue a green British flyer despite being left open to the rifle fire that brought him down.
Politically, Republicans have target fixation, insisting on work requirements for child credits and other social safety net programs. The British insisted upon work during the so-called famine in 1848 in Ireland, ridiculous. Money in hand gets spent and promotes productivity and services. And it keeps people alive.
But what do I know having only an aging BA in Philosophy?
Tom Clougher
Montpelier
