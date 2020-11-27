Tattling?
Nov. 25’s front-page article on requiring students to report on inter-family meals over the Thanksgiving holiday has some most unfortunate overtones. While it is perfectly appropriate for schools to suggest behaviors to avoid the spread of coronavirus, it seems highly inappropriate to question children in the manner suggested. What appears to be suggested is children should “inform” on their parents about their holiday meal guests with rather draconian “punishments” if guests from outside the family were invited. While the intent might have been positive and in the interests of good public health, it may strike some of us as a clear invasion of privacy reminiscent of another time and another place.
David Dotson
Poultney
