Once again, the stigma of raising a tax rears its ugly head. A 2-cent raise on fuel oil to raise funds will cause poor people to suffer. What about the poor who save hundreds on heating bills? I continue to find it interesting that the fuel company can raise the price anywhere from a dime to a dollar a gallon and these same people can afford it.
The same applies to gasoline tax: if we attempt to raise it two or three cents a gallon, those who work at low-paying jobs will not be able to get to work. In the past month, gasoline shot up 20 to 30 cents a gallon and our roads are still cow paths for lack of funds.
Common sense, anyone?
Walter Duda
Poultney
