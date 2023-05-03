According to stats from IRS-supplied software we use, Rutland AARP TaxAide's 15 volunteers were responsible this past season for over $707,000 in federal refunds and nearly $143,000 in state refunds. This does not include Vermont rent credits nor property tax credits, which were considerable. It also does not include previous year returns, of which we did quite a few. There are more than 920 names of Rutland County residents in the software.
We thank Mark Foley for allowing us to use his Opera House space to do taxes. The space was originally set up for the former Castleton Polling Institute, which makes it perfect for tax prep with its individual booths and secure ethernet outlets. We also thank the Rutland Herald, Mountain Times and PEGTV for apprising Rutland residents of our service. They helped add new people to the many whose taxes we do each year going back 20 years.
