Now that tax season is over and the AARP Foundation TaxAide computers are tucked away for another year, it is time to give thanks.
First off, thanks to you, our clients, many of whom have been coming to us for nearly 20 years. Most of you are elderly, and all of you were unfailingly courteous and gracious to the volunteers who did your taxes. Secondly, to our 14 volunteers who gave up many hours of free time to train and pass their exams on the IRS website, then do one return after another. There are now about 820 taxpayers in the software. And finally, big thanks to Mark Foley, who allowed us to use his beautiful Opera House office space to run our operation.
Because of COVID, that operation was "drop-off," which means, instead of the usual face-to-face tax preparation, we did intake for each taxpayer onsite, then volunteers did returns at their homes, then taxpayers returned to sign, receive their paper copy and have their return e-filed, both federal and Vermont. We had large "COVID-shields" set up, strenuously enforced masking and social-distancing, and as a result, there were zero COVID cases connected to the site. We very much appreciated the cooperative attitude of our clients in this regard.
Have a good summer, everyone.
Phil Stephan
Rutland AARP TaxAide District Coordinator
