In my letter to the editor printed in the July 14 online edition of the Rutland Herald, I was incorrectly as a state representative. After serving 14 years in the Vermont House of Representatives, I retired in 2022, therefore I am a former representative and remain a Rutland City resident.
I would like to take this opportunity to update my letter which was written before the July 3 Board of Aldermen meeting. I was dismayed to read that seven of the 10 aldermen voted to spend a potential property tax surplus for new positions within the city despite recommendations by the city treasurer to wait for any tax surplus for the year ended to be determined.