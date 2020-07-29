Here we are seeing Joe Biden at his best: first thing he wants to do is raise income taxes. Does that include him, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders paying more when they are millionaires? The question is once again how do they become millionaires and billionaires on the wages we pay them — by corruption, and they will pay a smaller percentage in income taxes than a person making $70,000 a year. Of course, they don't want term limits as that would cut off the illicit monies each and every senator and representative gets.
And here in Rutland, the leaders want to raise the property taxes. What will the money be used for? The streets are still full of holes and the sidewalks are not walkable. And then we hear an increase for schools. We were told the lottery would stop any increases. What happened?
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.