The article in the papers, "Lamoille County teacher sues over firing," is another example of dysfunctional supervisory units in Vermont.
The "bullied" teachers and "hostile work environment" allegations can be easy to prove if the teachers come forward. They have a responsibility to their students and families to speak up. If Bain was fired due to his union activities, that is a violation of the contract. This case is one where the School Board and Department of Education need to intervene.
No one should be bullied and a hostile workplace is bad for everyone, especially the kids that are the reason for teachers to be there to begin with.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
